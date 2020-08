TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The victim of a two-car crash on Highway 172 around 8 o’clock this morning has been identified.

Sergeant Gary Stanton says 28-year-old Brittany Jackson of St. Clair Missouri was traveling east in her 1995 Oldsmobile when a vehicle traveling west entered her lane of traffic, striking her vehicle head-on.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tishomingo coroner from injuries related to the crash.

The other driver suffered moderate injuries.