Mistletoe Marketplace brings local businesses under one roof

Christmas market features variety of businesses

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Local businesses will be under one roof this weekend at a special Christmas marketplace in Mooreville.

“The Mistletoe Marketplace” takes place Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12 at Venue 828. Owner Keri McMillian opened Venue 828 almost one year ago and said all the vendor spaces are already full for the Christmas shopping event.

McMillian said there will be something for everyone at the Mistletoe Marketplace.

“We have everything from the Black Sheep Boutique here in Tupelo. Locks Salon will be here giving chair massages and doing tinsel in the hair. It’s actually tinsel they put in your hair. It will be different colors, and strands, a trendy thing teenagers are doing. We have Ruby Ribbon, we have an Arbonne rep, Pampered Chef, we have all kinds of different things,” said McMillian.

Mistletoe Marketplace is Friday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Venue 828 is on Highway 178 right at the four-way stop in Mooreville.

