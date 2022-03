Mistrial is declared in a Monroe County murder trial

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A mistrial is declared in a Monroe County murder trial.

The victim, Teresa Ewing, was found dead in the September 2013.

She had been reported missing by her family in Aberdeen about a month earlier.

Brian Lyons was eventually arrested and indicted in the case.

Jurors heard the case this week and could not reach an unanimous verdict.

That’s when a mistrial was declared.

A new trial date for Lyons has not been set.