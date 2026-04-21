COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Through the next several days, there will be some really nice conditions. Warm temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds are going to continue building in overnight from the South and SW. With more clouds, temperatures tonight are going to be a bit more tolerable than last night’s. Lows tonight will be in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: The day will start off with heavy clouds, but gradually they will clear away. This will allow for plenty of sun going into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: More of the same. It will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. There will be moments of breezy conditions as wind gusts could reach up to 20 MPH. Afternoon highs will in the lower 80s. Lows will be comfortable, in the upper 50s.