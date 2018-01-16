MLK Birthday Celebration Draws Hundreds

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A celebration of the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior draws hundreds to a Tupelo church.

Organizers say the dreams and message of the late civil rights leader can still bring healing and unity nearly fifty years after his death.

From the music, to the message, Tupelo’s Birthday Celebration honoring Doctor Martin Luther King Junior, had a central theme, Working together in unity for a common goal.

“When Doctor King come in, and he was peaceful, he was not a violent person. Nowdays, it is so much violence going on and our young people need to understand during that time, he was so peaceful, he believed in love, harmony, being a loving person,” said Florine Nails, president of The Modern Beautician Club, which organizes this event, as a way to remember the sacrifices made by many during the struggle for civil rights, and to correct injustices today.

Those at the Tupelo celebration say Doctor King’s message and method of nonviolent activism is relevant today, in a society where disagreements often turn bitter and hateful.

“We can disagree and always be agreeable together, that old saying, we can always sit at the table and disagree but when we leave we need to be agreeable, that’s the American way,” said Pastor Chris Traylor, president of the Tupelo-Lee County NAACP.

“We want our community to be a community that loves one another, respects one another, and to be able to help one another. That’s what the dream is all about, to come together, being as one, being unified, in the body of Christ,” said Rev. Stevie McKinney, who was guest speaker.

Young people were encouraged to not just think of MLK Day as another holiday, but to remember the difference one person can make, in the face of overwhelming odds.

“He was trying to teach the whole world a lesson, without a vision, there is no progress,” said Jeremiah Hill.

“There is injustice so it’s important to remember history so we don’t repeat it, and to celebrate good things that have come and the progress we have made,” said Anna McCoy.

“I like that it’s a bunch of people gathered to gather to celebrate a man who helped us be free,” said Nyamaree Brown.

This is the 31st year for Tupelo’s MLK Birthday Celebration.

That celebration is held at St Paul United Methodist Church, and it always wraps up with a luncheon.