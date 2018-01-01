WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A mobile home fire displaces one Winston County family on New Year’s Eve.

East Winston Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the fire around six Sunday night, December 31.

When they arrived, flames were coming through the roof.

Fire Chief William Hemphill says occupants told firefighters they heard a pop in the back of the house, went to check it out, and saw the entire back side of their home in flames.

Hemphill says the cause of the fire is still unknown, but most of the fire was contained in the middle of the house.

Firefighters say all occupants made it out safe, but their home is a total loss and their belongings have smoke damage.

The Betheden Volunteer Fire Department and the Louisville Fire Department came out to the home to assist.