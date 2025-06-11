Moisture building clouds and rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a few dry days, moisture moves in from the South. This will increase cloud coverage and return the chance for showers and storms for the next several days. Keep the rain gear by the door!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Getting ready for a shift. Moisture continues increasing tonight. Heavy clouds will shift in and across MS from the West and SW. There may be a light chance of showers across our SW counties early Thursday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A warm front will be moving North, continuing to increase moisture, humidity, and the chance for showers and storms. There could be an isolated chance of rain throughout the morning. Storm potential will build throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could become strong to severe, with damaging wind being the primary concern. Tornado potential is low but not zero.

FRI-WEEKEND: Temperatures will hold in the upper 80s, teasing the lower 90s. A summer-like pattern for rain will hold through the weekend and into next week. Expect rain chances to peak during the afternoon and evenings, with the peak in temperatures.