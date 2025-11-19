Moisture builds rain chances for end of week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Moisture building from the South will aid in increased rain chances for the end of the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A mild and cloudy night. Temperatures are going to be dropping into the lower 60s. But it will be humid.

WEDNESDAY: Staying above average with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Another day with sun and clouds. Even though cloud coverage has increased, conditions will be mostly dry for another day. Overnight temperatures stay warmer too, in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Heavier clouds maintain, rain chances likely hold off until the evening. The afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 80s again. Low temps will stay mild, as rain chances build overnight and into Friday.