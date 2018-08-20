Monday Evening Storms Then Quiet Weather Returns

MONDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Scattered strong to severe storms are possible during the evening with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Actively should become less numerous by midnight and thereafter. Lows will be in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Expect variably cloudy skies with just a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or storm during the day. Seasonably warm highs in the upper 80s are going to stick around. Winds between 5 and 15 mph veer from the SW to the NW during the day as a cold front passes on by. Lows Tuesday night will be in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine is expected for the middle to end of the work week along with much lower humidity levels. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s while overnight lows dip into the mid to low 60s. Conditions for high school football this week look ideal for late August.

WEEKEND: The early outlook calls for highs around 90 with partly cloudy skies. There will be a 20% chance of a shower or storm each day.

