Monoclonal antibodies are available for people with COVID-19

Case numbers are beginning to surge again for people with or without the vaccine

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi state health leaders are calling it the delta variant the “4th Wave” of COVID-19. Case numbers are beginning to surge again for people with or without the vaccine, but if someone tests positive for the virus there is a treatment to help with the symptoms; monoclonal antibodies.

“The antibody infusion is very safe it seems to have been safe we’ve not had any from that,” said West Point North Mississippi Medical Center chief nursing officer Pam White.

North Mississippi Health Services is fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19, not only by testing patients but also by giving those infected monoclonal antibodies to fight off the coronavirus.

“It’s an IV infusion it’s very short it’s 30 minutes and then we keep you for 30 minutes to an hour afterward just to watch you but you’re getting it in the facility so if there was any kind of emergency we have the capabilities of caring for you,” said White.

White said the outpatient center began administering the antibodies in February of 2021, but only by referral. Treatment is most effective when people first realize they have covid symptoms, and not everyone is eligible to receive it.

“It’s designed to target patients that have underlying health issues that could worsen their covid symptoms. That they have stable oxygen levels that they do have those underlying health issues and they have to be within 10 days of symptoms onset and over 12-years- old,” said White.

The North Mississippi Health Service prides itself on vaccinations, treatment, and access to the community.

“Our goal is to keep people out of the hospital I mean that is the number one thing and for them to stay at home and be able to weather covid without a severe reaction to that virus,” said White.

There are six locations in north Mississippi (Tupelo, Amory, Eupora, Iuka, Pontotoc, West Point) and one in west Alabama (Hamilton).