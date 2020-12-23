Monroe Co. deputies seize more than two pounds of crystal methamphetamine

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County deputies seize more than two pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

34-year-old Antonio Wright is charged with aggravated trafficking.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff Kevin Crook says deputies, along with the North Mississippi Narcotics agents, confiscated two point two pounds of the crystal meth on Tuesday morning.

Agents found the alleged drugs at a home on Athens-Hatley Road.

Wright is on probation out of Lee County for kidnapping and robbery.

Meanwhile, deputies continue to look for his brother, Michael Wright.

The 37-year-old is wanted for aggravated trafficking.

He is also currently on probation.

Crook says this Wright brother lives outside of Monroe County but did not provide a specific location.