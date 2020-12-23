Monroe Co. deputies seize more than two pounds of crystal methamphetamine

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County deputies seize more than two pounds of crystal methamphetamine.
34-year-old Antonio Wright is charged with aggravated trafficking.
Sheriff Kevin Crook says deputies, along with the North Mississippi Narcotics agents, confiscated two point two pounds of the crystal meth on Tuesday morning.
Agents found the alleged drugs at a home on Athens-Hatley Road.
Wright is on probation out of Lee County for kidnapping and robbery.
Meanwhile, deputies continue to look for his brother, Michael Wright.
The 37-year-old is wanted for aggravated trafficking.
He is also currently on probation.
Crook says this Wright brother lives outside of Monroe County but did not provide a specific location.