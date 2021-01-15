Monroe Co. man arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man is arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, over a half-ounce of methamphetamine.

Monroe County deputies say Justin Dewayne Randolph was arrested Thursday after officers searched his home on Morning Side Drive near Metts Road in Nettleton.

During the arrest, deputies also seized two thousand dollars in cash related to the sale of Narcotics.

Randolph is currently on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for prior felonies related to Narcotics.

Deputies say an investigation into the sale of narcotics in the Metts Road area has been underway for several months, and the sheriff’s office has received multiple calls and tips concerning Randolph.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said quote “There are many in the community who have been patiently waiting to see Mr. Randolph’s arrest, and we are glad to make it happen.” end quote.

Bond had not yet been set for Randolph.