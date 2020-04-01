Monroe County coroner confirms first COVID-19 death in county

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 90-year-old woman being treated in Amory for the coronavirus has died.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley posted a video, making the announcement, on his official Facebook page.

The woman, whose name is not being released, was being treated at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore – Amory.

Gurley said a test performed by the state department of health confirmed the cause of death.

He hopes more people will treat COVID-19 more seriously.

This case is Monroe County’s first coronavirus death.