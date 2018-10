LAMAR COUNTY, AL (WCBI) – A Monroe County man has died form injuries suffered in a September motorcycle wreck in Lamar County, Alabama. 70 year-old Marlon Lee Harris of Greenwood Springs was injured on September 20th when he crashed on Highway 17 about a mile south of Detroit, Alabama.

Troopers say Harris hit an animal throwing him from his bike into the path of another car.