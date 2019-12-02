Monroe County road manager set to retire at end of the year

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County will soon be looking for a new road manager.

Sonny Clay said he’s scheduled to retire December 31. Clay has been with the county for 25 years.

He was instrumental in the recovery efforts from the 2011 tornado outbreak that nearly wiped Smithville off the map.

The long-time county road manager has also helped with the Hamilton area recovery efforts.

At one point, he served as road manager and county administrator.

Clay said he has no big plans once he retires, except to hunt, fish garden and do more church work.

No word on when a replacement will be hired.