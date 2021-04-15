Monroe County Sheriff Department received $2,000 donation

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – You call the police when someone needs help, but sometimes law enforcement could also use some support.

The Monore County Sheriff’s Department recently received a $2,000 donation.

- Advertisement -

Owners of “Tiger Food Mart” in Hatley gave deputies the money.

Sheriff Kevin Crook says that generosity will be used for a fire investigation truck.

Money or items can be donated for a specific use or for whatever the agency needs.

Crook tells WCBI any help they receive is always appreciated.

“Each year we budget for things, plan for things, and then there are things that come up that you may not have been expecting or needs arrive that you wish you could meet but you didn’t have it in the plan,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook, Monroe Cook. “And so, having a community that’s willing, even without… In this case, we didn’t even put out anything that we had the need. We were just trying to figure out how to fill it and this fit the needs.”

Magnum Metals in Nettleton recently built a dog crate for the department’s K9.