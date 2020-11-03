Monroe County Sheriff Reaches First Term Goals In Less Than One Year

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook has reached a list of goals he hoped to accomplish during his first term in office. Those major goals that the sheriff thought would take four years to accomplish, have been realized in ten months.

One of the first things Sheriff Kevin Crook did after he took office, was to increase the number of deputies on patrol. At least one deputy has been added to every shift and now the county is divided into four zones for patrol.

“We were covering 772 square miles with three deputies, for instance, when we had this call today, one of our units who came as backup was over here near Shannon, took them 46 minutes to get to the call, that’s how big an area we’re dealing with,” Sheriff Crook said.

That was just one goal. The sheriff’s office has also rejoined the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, dispatch was also moved to the county’s 9 1 1 office.

There are now three female deputies at the sheriff’s office, there were none when the sheriff took office. The county also came up with a plan to buy new vehicles, to replace old ones that were racking up maintenance costs.

The sheriff’s department experienced tragedy in July, when Deputy Dylan Pickle was struck and killed by a vehicle while conducting a safety checkpoint. His partner, Zack Wilbanks, was injured, and is recovering. He is expected to return to work next year. Sheriff Crook says the community support is continuing.

“The community made things happen, like reflective vests, for all our deputies that we didn’t have before,” the sheriff said.

The pay scale employees at the sheriff’s department has increased, and the Detention Center is now housing federal inmates, which means more revenue for the county.

The sheriff says there are several factors that have helped him reach his goals early.

“I attribute it to the Lord and the community, them doing what’s on their heart to help us out and we have a board of supervisors that they don’t make any bones about it, they are pro law enforcmenent,” Sheriff Crook said.

Going forward, Sheriff Crook wants to build on the foundation of the past ten months. He says, better equipment, more manpower and more community watch programs will help fight crime and keep the county safer.

The sheriff is also looking to achieve state accredited law enforcement agency status for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.