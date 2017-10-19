Monroe County Shooting Investigation

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the names of the two juveniles facing charges, after a road rage incident puts three people in the hospital.

16 year-old Jacoby O’Neal, was arrested Monday, October 16. He’s charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

O’Neal is currently being held in the Monroe County Detention Center on a $100,000.

A judge gave the teen a $50,000 bond, on the Aggravated Assault charge.

17-year-old Raheem Stephenson faces the same charges. He was arrested Monday, October 16 as well.

Stephenson is in the Monroe County Detention Center, on a $75,000 bond on the Conspiracy Charge, and a $50,000 bond, on the Aggravated Assault charge.

Around six Saturday evening, October 14, Monroe County deputies were called to the Quinn Mattox subdivision, on Robin Drive.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says Ira Hammond and two juveniles went to the home looking for Dylan Pruitt, after a road rage incident a few days prior.

An argument broke out, following gunfire.

Cantrell says a third juvenile will be charged with Aggravated Assault once he is out of the hospital.

The sheriff says Hammond, one of the juveniles, was shot in the throat and is unable to speak.

He says a 23 year-old woman driving by was also shot.