Monroe County Shooting Leaves One in Hospital, Another in Custody

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family dispute ends in gunfire.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says a man is fighting for his life after being shot twice, once in the chest and once in the leg.

According to investigators, the alleged shooter is the victim’s nephew.

The shooting happened after five yesterday evening on Max Circle near Valley Chapel Road.

Sheriff Cantrell says the victim, Solomon Coleman, was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle.

The sheriff says an argument over a woman is what led to the shooting.

The suspect is identified as Ronald Tilman and is in custody.

We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.