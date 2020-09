MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Some Monroe County students escape injury after their bus goes up in flames.

The incident happened about 12:30 Wednesday on Cotton Gin Port Road, near Amory.

- Advertisement -

The bus was carrying students from Smithville School and was returning from the Monroe County Career and Technical Education Center.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Monroe County School District were unavailable to provide any information about the incident.