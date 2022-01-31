Monroe County woman pleads guilty to killing her husband

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County woman pleads guilty to killing her husband.

Ellen Huebner will spend the rest of her life in prison.

That was the sentence handed down this morning.

She pled guilty to first-degree murder.

The body of Steven Huebner was found in March 2019 in the couple’s backyard on Buck Road.

He was reported missing several weeks earlier by co-workers from Columbus Air Force Base.

Preliminary autopsy results showed Steven Huebner had been shot several times.