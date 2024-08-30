More Highway Patrol expected this Labor Day Weekend

MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WCBI) – Traffic will pick up as families begin to travel for Labor Day weekend. Mississippi Highway Patrol said more troopers will be present on the road.

“You don’t want a holiday to end up being a tragedy for any family,” said Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom.

And that’s why Beckom said you will see more law enforcement this weekend as college and high school football kick off Friday and Labor Day approaches.

“Enforcement or presence patrol will be out strong because we take it personal when we have bad or fatal crashes. That’s what we don’t want. We want this to be a nice memorable holiday for each and every family,” said Beckom.

To prevent accidents from happening, Mississippi Highway Patrol is asking that you practice safe driving.

“Main thing is just being patient with all the traffic that will be on the highway; but of course, the first thing you do when you get inside a vehicle, is buckle up before you start to move your vehicle. You wanna obey the speed limits and definitely not be distracted with your driving and definitely no drinking and driving.”

Troopers plan to have high visibility patrol and safety checkpoints.

Their goal is not just to hand out a ticket, but also to get you home safe.

“We’re looking for everyone to just have a great time. Enjoy family, enjoy friends, enjoy ball games and things like that; but when tragedy comes, that’s the part that we don’t want. That’s the importance of it to us.”

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Labor Day travel period begins August 30 and will end 12 p.m. August 2.

