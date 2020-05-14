More information released on local assisted living employee who died of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We have learned more about a worker at The Arrington Assisted Living Community who passed away from COVID-19.

The Plantation Pointe community told WCBI the employee was a 56-year-old caregiver.

Described as a hero, a person who showed up to work every day to care for those in the facility, administrators said it’s a devastating loss.

The employee was hospitalized May 5 due to complications from the virus.

Six additional residents, we’re told, were in the recovery phase from COVID-19 infection.