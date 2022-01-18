More job opportunities headed to Union County

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – More jobs are headed to Union County.

Kevin Charles Fine Upholstery is expanding in New Albany

The $6.5 million project will create 75 new jobs.

Kevin Charles Fine Upholstery produces hand-assembled furniture at its 125 thousand square foot facility.

Company leaders say the expansion will meet the consumer demand.

There are currently just over 120 employees at the New Albany site.

The company plans to fill the 75 positions in a four-year span.