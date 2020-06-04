More polling possible for 4-County broadband survey

4-County Electric Power Association said results from its broadband survey were incomplete and more polling was possible.

CEO Brian Clark said the cooperative teamed up with Mississippi State’s Social Science Research Center to collect and interpret the results of the survey.

COVID-19 closed the research center and the results were delayed.

Right now, some of the data showed about 15% of 4-County’s members responded to the survey. That was about 5,500 members.

No timeline was given on when results could be complete.