More quiet and warmer weather for the rest of the workweek

SUMMARY: After Monday’s snow, the rest of the workweek is looking pretty quiet as the sunshine returns for our Tuesday. Temperatures will also warm up as we near 60 degrees by Thursday, then cooling back down again starting Friday into the weekend as a weak cold front pushes through.

TUESDAY: It’s cold start to our day with some clouds and possible black ice on the roads. A more quiet weather day is on tap for us here as the sunshine will make a return along with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid 40s by the afternoon. Light NW wind.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Another cold night ahead with overnight lows in the mid 20s. Calm winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm up thanks to a light SW wind. Highs near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Milder with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Overnight lows in the mid 30s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Turning cooler and breezy with the passage of a weak cold front. Highs around 50. Lows near 30 degrees Friday night.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two possible. Highs near 50 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies as we kick off the new week. Highs in the lower 50s.

