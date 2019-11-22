Showers will continue overnight tonight, but most of the weekend should be dry. Rain will return to the forecast by the middle of next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Off-and-on rain showers will continue into the early morning hours of Saturday. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, but storms are unlikely. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Rain will clear out by the early morning hours, but a few leftover sprinkles are possible through 10am. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: With colder air returning, lows will be back into the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: We’ll have a brief break between weather systems which means we’re in for nice weather for Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: More rain showers will return to the area for the middle of the week. It doesn’t look like this system will produce any stormy weather, but a rumble of thunder or two is possible. Highs will be near 70 on Tuesday and in the mid 60s on Wednesday.

THANKSGIVING: As of now, it looks like a few showers will be possible through the day on Thursday. The good news is that it doesn’t look like a total washout and travel or activities shouldn’t be affected too much. Highs will be in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Rain will begin to exit the area just in time for Black Friday shopping, but a sprinkle or two is possible through the day. Highs in the low 60s.