More rain & storms

SUMMARY: A weak frontal boundary, several upper air disturbances, and deep tropical moisture will keep the chance of scattered showers and storms going through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances look to be elevated through Saturday with gradually lower opportunities after that. A general 1-3” of rain may fall through Saturday with some spots getting much more… and other perhaps getting much less.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Isolated evening showers/storms will fade after sunset Lows in the low to mid 70s with calm wind. Some areas of fog are possible once again.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: Variably cloudy, warm, and humid. We will keep the threat of daily showers and storms going each and every day with a 50-70% chance of rain. Some storms may produce locally heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty breezes. Look for highs mainly in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the 70s.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the Atlantic may become the 9th named system for 2020 in the next 24 hours. Recent data suggest any storm that forms would move towards Florida by the weekend. The exact strength and intensity of this feature is still in doubt as is its eventual track but we’ll keep watching.

