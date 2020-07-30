More scattered storms

SUMMARY: An area of low pressure and front will keep an enhanced risk of storms going in our region through Saturday. Any storm may produce lots of lightning, gusty winds, and torrential rainfall. Some flooding is possible along with downed trees in the strongest cells. Rain chances lower starting Sunday and early next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A continuing chance of showers and storms. Some storms may produce gusty winds and torrential rainfall. Muggy lows in the 70s. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Warm and muggy with a 60-80% chance of showers and storms each day. Some storms may produce gusty winds and torrential rainfall. Highs in the mid to upper 80s but a few low 90s are possible Friday if there is enough sunshine. Overnight lows in the 70s.

SUNDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEK: Rain chances lower but some spotty storms can’t be ruled out during the heating of the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Slightly cooler lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Isaias will continue to track back towards Florida and the East Coast over the coming days becoming a category 1 hurricane. It will have no bearing on our area or the northern Gulf Coast.

