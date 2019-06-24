Morning Storms; Trending Drier In The Afternoon.

TODAY: Widespread showers and storms in the morning, with things trending drier overall in the afternoon, although a brief afternoon downpour can’t be ruled out. Highs in the upper 80s. An isolated downpour will be possible tonight, but many spots stay dry. Lows in the 70s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Hit or miss showers and storms remain in the forecast through the middle of the week as high temperatures stay shy of 90°. Rain chances around 30-40% Overnight lows will trend around the 70° mark.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: More scattered showers and storms to round out the week. Rain chances around 50%. High temperatures around 90°. Overnight lows remain around 70°.