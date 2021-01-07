Most of Mississippi’s Congressional delegation voted to object to Electoral College votes

WASHINGTON (WCBI) – Most of Mississippi’s Congressional delegation rejects how other states conducted their election.

U.S. Representatives Trent Kelly, Michael Guest, and Steven Palazzo, along with U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith all voted to object to Electoral College votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Objections were raised in the U.S. House of Representatives to votes from those states.

Both objections were defeated by a large majority.

Congressman Bennie Thompson and U.S. Senator Roger Wicker voted to accept the Electoral College votes.