Mostly calm for the week, rain chance Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions will be relatively calm the next few days but cooler than last week. Next chance for rain comes Thursday.

MONDAY NIGHT: A cool night, as clouds slowly clear off to the East. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Beautiful day! High temperatures will reach the middle 60s by the afternoon. There will be plenty of sun though to soak in! Temperatures overnight will fall into the middle 30s. Grab a jacket Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: A cold morning but another great day! High temps are expected to reach the lower 70s. More sun will be shining down! Cool overnight temps, falling into the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Warmest day of the week and the day bringing our next chance for rain showers/storms. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 70s. Another cold front is expected to move in from the NW bringing showers and potentially a few strong storms. Severe threats are limited. Overnight lows will be more mild, in the lower 50s, due to increased moisture (clouds/rain).