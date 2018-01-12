Mostly Sunny & Cold Weekend Forecast

FRIDAY NIGHT: Some black ice is possible north and west of the Golden Triangle but dry NW winds between 10 and 25 mph will continue to dry off the roadways. Lows should be in the low 20s but the wind chill is going to be in the mid to low teens. Clouds will tend to linger most of the night.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies develop but the sun isn’t going to warm us up too much. Look for highs mainly in the 30s. Wind chill values should remain in the 20s and teens during the day.

SATURDAY NIGHT: It’ll be clear and cold. Lows are going to fall into the mid to upper teens.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy skies continue along with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Our Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is shaping up to be pretty nice. Highs should push 50° under a mix of sun and clouds. Enjoy the 1 day warm up!

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY: Another Arctic cold front will push through the region and it may produce a band of light snow. We’ll continue to monitor the situation during the weekend and evaluate the potential for any accumulations. At this point things look to be fairly light if it does occur. Highs on Tuesday may struggle to reach 30° with lows Tuesday night tumbling well into the low teens.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny conditions hang around and highs around 30° may be the best we can do. Lows Wednesday night will be in the teens again.

A gradual warm up is likely along with a fair amount of sunshine. The 50s may return by Friday.