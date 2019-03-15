FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwesterly winds 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine mixed with scattered clouds. Below average highs in the upper 50s are expected as northerly winds continue between 5 and 15 mph. It’ll be a great day to get some outdoor chores done.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and calm with lows in the low 30s. Areas of frost are likely so you may need to protect some tender vegetation once more, especially if you live in a sheltered location.

SUNDAY: St. Patrick’s Day 2019 is shaping up to be sunny and pleasant. Look for highs in the low to mid 60s with light and variable wind. The luck of the Irish is with us this year!

NEXT WEEK: A relatively quiet and mostly sunny weather pattern is expected through Friday. There is a slight chance of little rain by Wednesday or Thursday with a weak disturbance in the northwest flow but it’s not expected to do much for us. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool through midweek with an uptick towards 70 by Friday.

