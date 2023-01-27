Mother of child found dead in Tupelo now charged with capital murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The mother of the five-year-old found dead in Tupelo nearly two weeks ago has been charged with capital murder.

District Attorney John Weddle has confirmed that charges for 27-year-old Brianna Young have been upgraded.

The child was found dead Sunday, January 15 at a home on Gun Club Road.

At the time, Young was charged with Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm.

Investigators are still waiting on the autopsy results.

Her original bond was $1 million.

A new bond hearing will be held for the upgraded charges.

