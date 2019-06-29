Mrs. Mississippi United States prepares for national pageant

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A Northeast Mississippi woman is representing the state in the upcoming “Mrs. United States” Pageant.

For Keri McMillin, keeping a demanding physical fitness regimen has become a lifestyle.

“I have worked out about six days a week, sometimes twice a day with trainers Jen and Johnny,” said McMillin.

Earlier this year, the Mooreville resident was crowned Mrs. Mississippi United States. The soon to be 42-year-old is now preparing for the National pageant in a few weeks. McMillin grew up competing in beauty pageants, and now runs a consulting business training young ladies for pageants. In fact, many of her clients encouraged her to compete once again.

“You get involved in your kid’s lives, and I just wanted to do something for myself, I said, you know what, I’m going to do this, I’m going to compete again and have fun,” said McMillin.

Keri McMillin has put a lot of work into her pageant preparation and hopes her journey will inspire other women.

“It’s just an amazing experience, and if I just touch one life, I will be happy,” said McMillin.

Keri has lost 44 pounds following workout routines and nutrition plans from two coaches, who have both been inspired by their client. One of Keri’s trainers saw her take the crown at Mrs. Mississippi United States.

“I went to the pageant, my first time ever to go to a pageant, I watched her, they were final two, they yelled her name out, and I just started crying, it was an amazing experience,” said Jennifer Smithey.

Keri, her trainers, and the rest of her team will continue working hard right up to Pageant Week at the end of July. In Tupelo Allie Martin, WCBI News >

Keri McMillin will have a meet and greet, and a send-off party Sunday at “The Grey Antler” in Mooreville from one until three.