In our area, Lee County is reporting the highest number of new cases with 51.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississipi State Department of Health is reporting 1,031 new cases and 15 deaths.

Union County is reporting 21. Layfayette County has 19 new cases.

Itawamba and Pontotoc Counties are both reporting 14 new cases each.

There are 612 people in the hospital with COVID-19 or suspected symptoms.

176 of those patients are in I.C.U.