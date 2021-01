Locally, Lowndes County is reporting the highest numbers of new cases with 70.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,784 new cases along with 32 new deaths.

Lee has 65 and Union has 42.

Oktibbeha, Prentiss, Monroe, and Lafayette Counties are all reporting 29 new cases each.

Statewide, 222,061 people have been infected with COVID-19. Health officials are 4,871 deaths.