JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s lawmakers are headed home after the legislative session ended this morning.

There are still a number of bills passed during the three-month session that are waiting on Governor Tate Reeves’s signature.

One piece of legislation would prohibit certain types of restraints from being used on imprisoned women during pregnancy, labor, and delivery.

It would also prevent pregnant inmates from being assigned a top bunk and allow the woman to stay with her baby for three days after birth.

Lawmakers also passed a revenge porn bill. To legislation would set penalties for people who share intimate visual material of another person without that person’s permission and with the intent to cause harm.

Reeves reviews each bill before signing them into law or vetoing the measure.