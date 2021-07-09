MS State Health Department recommends no indoor events for some because of Delta Variant

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health says the Delta variant is rapidly becoming the most dominant and contagious strain of Coronavirus in the state.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs recommends anyone 65 or old and people with a chronic illness to avoid indoor mask events for about two weeks.

Friday there were an additional 416 covid cases and two deaths.

ICU bed use is also increasing.

A majority of identified cases and deaths are from people not vaccinated according to the health department.

Starting July 19th, every state health department will offer the Covid vaccine for free.