MSDH encourages everyone to consider oral antiviral medications to battle COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations but thousands of cases are still being reported weekly.

Now, the Mississippi State Department of Health encourages everyone to take advantage of oral antiviral medications.

The treatment is not prohibited from anybody but health experts say to be aware of how it interacts with any medications you may be currently taking and talk to your health care provider.

State Health Officer Doctor Thomas Dobbs says oral antiviral medications are often overlooked and taking advantage of the treatment option can benefit the health care system.

“We all know that our health systems have been battered. They’re weakened,” says Dr. Dobbs. “Their staffing levels are far below that before the pandemic began. We’ve exhausted our health care system, especially our healthcare folks. So the amount of care that we want to be there is just not going to be there. So even though we’re seeing a decline in COVID, it doesn’t mean our health care crisis is over.”

For information on where you can receive oral antiviral treatment, go to Msdh.ms.gov/treatment.