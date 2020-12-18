MSDH is reporting 2,500 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Hospital numbers in Mississippi ever so slightly improve but cases continue to soar.

The state department of health is reporting 2,507 new cases and 34 deaths.

1,293 people are in hospitals across the state with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms. That’s a small improvement.

318 patients are in I.C.U. That leaves 75 open I.C.U. beds in the entire state, according to MSDH’s website.

In our area, Lowndes County has the most new cases, once again, today with 96.

Lee has 80 and Lafayette has 46.

Monroe, Oktibbeha, and Pontotoc Counties are all reporting 33 new cases each.