JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 360 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

Reporting has been delayed after the agency took a power hit during the recent winter weather.

State health officials are reporting that 527 people remain hospitalized across the state with confirmed COVID symptoms.

152 of those patients are in ICU and 89 are on a ventilator.

Montgomery County is reporting the most new cases in the area today with 10.