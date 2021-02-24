MSDH is reporting 669 COVID-19 cases today and 28 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting another high number of COVID-19 fatalities.

There are 669 new cases in the state today and 28 deaths.

Health officials report 512 people hospitalized with the virus and 153 of those patients are in ICU.

Right now, more than 273 thousand people in the state are presumed recovered from COVID-19.

This means there are nearly 12 thousand presumed active cases in Mississippi.

Lafayette County and Lamar County, Alabama are both reporting ten new cases each, today.