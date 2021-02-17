MSDH is reporting 684 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s COVID-19 numbers are staying fairly steady.

The department of health is reporting 684 new cases and 23 deaths. Included in those deaths are people from Choctaw, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, and Tishomingo counties in north Mississippi.

564 people are hospitalized across the state with the virus.

157 of those patients are in ICU.

More than 264 thousand people are presumed recovered in Mississippi.

This means there are over 17 thousand presumed active cases.

Based on population, Webster and Yalobusha counties are in the state’s top ten category of most new cases.