MSDH is reporting 731 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to slowly decline.

The state department of health is reporting 731 new cases and 25 deaths.

- Advertisement -

484 people are hospitalized with the virus.

130 of those patients are in ICU.

Health officials say there are 68 open ICU beds in the state.

Based on population, Webster county is in the state’s top ten category of most new cases.

Winston County is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases today.

That is the only county reporting more than ten new cases.