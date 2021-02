JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The number of COVID-19 cases goes up today as the number of hospitalizations decline.

State health officials are reporting 920 new cases and eight deaths.

488 people are hospitalized across Mississippi with the virus.

141 of those patients are in ICU.

Locally, Lee County has the most new cases today with 22.

Oktibbeha has 13. Meanwhile, Lowndes and Prentiss Counties have ten new cases each.