MSDH is reporting more than new 2,000 COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s new COVID-19 case count soars above 2,000 once again.

The state department of health is reporting 2,290 new cases and 30 deaths.

Health officials are reporting 52 open ICU beds statewide.

Five of those open beds are in the Golden Triangle and four in Tupelo.

Right now, there are 303 with confirmed COVID-19 cases in ICU’s across Mississippi.

Lee County is reporting the most new cases today with 59.

Lafayette has 42, Oktibbeha has 40, Lowndes has 38, and Monroe has 37.