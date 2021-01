JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The number of Mississippians testing positive for COVID-19 tops 270 thousand.

There are 1,804 new cases today and 28 deaths. Two of those fatalities occurred in Lowndes County.

- Advertisement -

The health department’s website shows 74 open ICU beds in the state.

Lee County has the most new cases today with 42.

Lafayette has 36, Lowndes has 31, and Calhoun has 30.