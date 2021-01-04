MSDH is reporting over 1,500 new COVID cases on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The state department of health is reporting 1,616 new cases today and 13 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average for Mississippi sits at 2,226 and the hospitalization rate is eight point nine percent.

More than 182,000 people are presumed recovered. This means there are over 36,000 presumed active cases in Mississippi.

Lee County has the most new cases today with 55. Union County has 50 and Lowndes has 49.

Six of the top ten counties with the most new cases, based on population, are in the WCBI viewing area.

Those counties are Union, Webster, Itawamba, Monroe, Lowndes, and Noxubee Counties.